PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re traveling through Pennsylvania and looking for a quick bite to eat, there is only one choice, according to Food and Wine Magazine. Wawa was named the best regional fast food restaurant in Pennsylvania.
The magazine listed the best fast food in each state and dubbed Wawa as the top choice in Pennsylvania. The convenience store was ranked ahead of Sheetz, Rutter’s, Turkey Hill and GetGo.
Wawa’s coffee and hoagie popularity played major roles in the rankings, the magazine said.
The magazine also mentioned the company’s no-franchise policy was another factor, because customers get the same quality at each location.
