PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man has died after police say he was shot multiple times as more gun violence broke out overnight during Labor Day Weekend. The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 7500 block of Brewster Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday.
Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshots throughout his body and was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.
According to police, 39 shell casings were found within close range at the scene.
Investigators believe that the suspect is a 6-foot white man with a heavy built who was wearing all black.
The suspect stormed off in a red Nissan with a plastic bag covering its rear windshield, police say.
No arrests have been made.
The investigations remains ongoing.
