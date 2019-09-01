Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia basketball standout is remembering her teammate and mentor Akyra Murray. The youngest victim of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando.
A scholarship in Murray’s name was awarded at the fourth annual Young Educated Athletes brunch at West Catholic Preparatory School on Sunday.
Murray’s West Catholic teammate Amiyah Edney-Holmes received the $250 grant in her mentor’s name.
“She was a mentor to me, I looked up to her a lot in a lot of aspects, not just on the court, but off of it as well,” Edney-Holmes said
Murray graduated third in the class of 2016 and was on her way to college when she was shot and killed during a mass shooting at the club.
