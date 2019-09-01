PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after police say he was struck by gunfire as more gun violence broke out overnight during Labor Day Weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 7500 block of Brewster Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday.
Police say the victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.
According to police, 39 shell casings were found within close range at the scene.
Slew Of Shootings, Several Homicides In Violent Start To Labor Day Weekend In Philadelphia
Investigators believe that the suspect is a 6-foot-4 white man with a heavy built. The suspect allegedly stormed off in a red Nissan.
No arrests have been made.
The investigations remains ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.