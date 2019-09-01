



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prayers and worship on Sunday comes less than a week after a massive fire ripped through a church in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia. The Greater Bible Way Temple held services in front of the churches charred remains and vowed to rebuild.

“All I want for Christmas is a roof on God’s house,” Bishop Benjamin Peterson said.

Charred debris scattered on the floors inside Greater Bible Way Temple. The historic stained glass windows were gone.

“Yeah, I’m broken — not destroyed,” Peterson said.

But much like the stone facade still standing on the West Philadelphia church, congregants are just as determined to not let tragedy deter them from attending Sunday service.

“We will rise again!” Greater Bible Way Temple In West Philly holds special Sunday service after devastating fire last week. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WYYRJ5ld0W — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 1, 2019

“Our church started on the street corner in 1958, and we are back on the street,” Peterson said.

That is until the church can rebuild after flames tore through part of it a little before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say it started accidentally after workers were seen using a blowtorch on the roof.

The city’s Licenses and Inspections department classified the more-than-a-century-old building — formerly known as St. Gregory’s — as “imminently dangerous.”

Peterson is hoping to have all repairs complete by spring 2020.

“Had an engineer come in,” he said. “Waiting to see the report.”

The bishops says the total bill to restore the church is $6 million.

Church leadership is focused on making sure community outreach services remain available.

“We are giving our food this morning, boxes of food,” Peterson said.

The attached rectory was used for housing, for people experiencing homelessness.

Peterson says the Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

“Please help us, we need your help,” Peterson said.

The congregation is confident the church will rise from the ashes.

“Our faith is strong,” one woman said. “We have a strong knit community. We believe everything is OK and if not, that it will be OK.”

While repairs happen, so will services.

The bishop is setting up a heated tent in front of the church so the congregation continues to have a place to worship.

The church has a GoFundMe page set-up for donations.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore reports.