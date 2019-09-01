OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s the unofficial end of summer, but Sunday was an incredible day to be down the shore. Labor Day weekend at the jersey shore means one last ride, one last game but definitely not your last slice of pizza of the season.
“No I can’t believe it. It happened so fast. It happened too fast,” Vernard Abrams, who is a school teacher, said.
The end of Labor Day weekend for many means back to the classroom, and even teachers are hoping these last few days don’t go by too fast.
“Be honest, you’re not ready to go back?” CBS3’s Dan Koob asked
‘No, but don’t tell my kids that,” Abrams replied.
CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.
Watch the video to hear more from beach goers as summer comes to a close.
