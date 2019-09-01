Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at an abandoned synagogue that’s currently undergoing renovations. The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Kaighn Avenue, between South 6th and 7th Street, in Camden on Sunday.
The fire rose to three alarms around 11 a.m. Crews are still trying to get the blaze under control.
Officials say the abandoned Camden Talmud Torah is being restored as a church, but it had not yet reopened.
One firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion, but there are currently no reports of any other injuries.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, officials say.
