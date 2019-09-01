



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Animals lovers in the Philadelphia area can help out the Pennsylvania SPCA while enjoying a night out on the town. The PSPCA has partnered with Philadelphia Brewing Company to bring the first ever Dine Out For Pet’s Sake to the city.

The event will take place on Sept. 18 and 26 restaurants will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the SPCA.

Most participating restaurants will donate between 5% and 10% of their sales, with a handful opting to give even more.

Kean Bagels in Center City will donate 100% of its sales to the PSPCA with Doobie’s Bar donating 20% and Standard Tap in Northern Liberties will donate 15%.

CBS3 Pet Project: How To Identity If Your Pet Is In Pain For Animal Pain Awareness Month

Here are the restaurants that are donating 10%: The Abbaye, Cry Baby Pasta, Grace Tavern, Morgan’s Pier, Second District Brewing, Batter & Crumbs, Fishtown Brewpub, Harper’s Garden, PS & Co., Triangle Tavern, Chick’s, For Pete’s Sake, McGillin’s Olde Ale House and Rosy’s Taco Bar.

Restaurants donating 5% are Brickwall Tavern, Lucky 13 Pub, Tattooed Mom, Fergie’s Pub, Porta, The Thirsty Soul, HipCityVeg and South Bowl.

Memphis Taproom in Kensington will donate 7% of its proceeds.

For more information on the Dine Out For Pet’s Sake event, click here.