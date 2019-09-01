PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating an accident that involved a police cruiser and a sedan in North Philadelphia on Sunday. According to officials, the collision happened just after 7 p.m. at N. Broad Street and W. Glenwood Avenue.
Philadelphia police say, the officers were traveling northbound on Broad Street as they responded to the scene of a shooting where a 19-year-old man was shot numerous times.
A #Philly police cruiser and sedan collided by N. Broad St. and Glenwood Ave. We’re told the driver of the sedan was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/SicFDmGUur
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 1, 2019
That is when the police vehicle was struck by a gray Kia.
Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital and are both in stable condition.
The driver of the Kia was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.