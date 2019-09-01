PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot numerous times Sunday. According to officials the shooting occurred along the 1400 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7:15 p.m.
Authorities say the 19-year-old was shot five times in the lower portion of his body.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.
This shooting happened less than a mile away from where an accident occurred that involved a police cruiser and a sedan as officers responded to the shooting.
Less than a mile away, at 15th and Lehigh, @PhillyPolice search for evidence after gunfire erupted here in #NorthPhilly https://t.co/rOWjs5OW3E pic.twitter.com/tIaaA2xlY1
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 1, 2019
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.