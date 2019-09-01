  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot numerous times Sunday. According to officials the shooting occurred along the 1400 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Authorities say the 19-year-old was shot five times in the lower portion of his body.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

This shooting happened less than a mile away from where an accident occurred that involved a police cruiser and a sedan as officers responded to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

