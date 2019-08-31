Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. Police are searching for the gunmen they say fired at least a dozen rounds at two women while they were sitting in a car near the 6200 block of Harley Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say the 24-year-old driver was shot multiple times and killed.
The 26-year-old passenger was shot in the head and is in stable condition.
