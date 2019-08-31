  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man in Kensington. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 3200 block of H Street.

Police say the 42-year-old man was found shot once in the back.

He’s in critical condition.

There’s no word on a suspect.

