Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man in Kensington. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 3200 block of H Street.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man in Kensington. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 3200 block of H Street.
Police say the 42-year-old man was found shot once in the back.
He’s in critical condition.
There’s no word on a suspect.
You must log in to post a comment.