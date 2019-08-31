HAMMONTON, N.J (CBS)– Many evacuees with ties to our area are riding out the storm in the Delaware Valley. Among those evacuees are college students who returned home for a visit, sooner than expected.
This includes Hammonton, New Jersey native, Sean Ryker, who is a freshman at Stetson University, which is just north of Orlando. He was able to get a flight back to Philadelphia on Friday as Hurricane Dorian draws closer.
The football player says the university shut down and his football game was cancelled.
“Being from New Jersey, I had no intentions of staying in Florida, but everyone is having their Hurricane party and stuff like that. But I take weather seriously and I did not want to be there, even though it stinks we’re missing our first game but I think it’s better to be safe than play a football game,” he says.
Ryker says the university may reopen Wednesday, depending on how the storm rolls through.
