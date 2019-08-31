Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire that essentially destroyed a West Philadelphia church won’t stop the faithful from worshiping on Sunday. Services are set to take place at 10:30 a.m. outside of the Greater Bible Way Temple on North 52nd street.
Investigators say the fire broke out accidentally on Tuesday after workers were using a blow torch on the roof.
'It's Just Unbelievable': Parkside Community Heartbroken After Historic West Philadelphia Church Bursts Into Flames
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the blaze.
Licenses and inspections has raised concerns about the safety of the building, calling it “imminently dangerous.”
The church has several fundraisers going on to pay for repairs.
