By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrated their victory tour in Philadelphia, Thursday night. The world cup champs played Portugal in a friendly match before a record-breaking crowd at the LINC.

U.S soccer says the women’s team sold at least 43,000 tickets.

The crowd got to see Delran’s own Carli Lloyd in action, along with Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe and the team’s other stars.

The U.S team won, 4-0.

