Police Searching For 2 Suspects Wanted In Sunoco Armed Robbery In Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have released surveillance video in their search for two armed robbery suspects in Northeast Philadelphia. They say two men targeted the Sunoco at Byberry Road and Bustleton Avenue in Somerton, around 2 a.m. Aug. 12.
The suspects reportedly held a worker at gunpoint while demanding money from the cash register. Police say one suspect threw a bag at the employee stating, “put the money in the bag and make it quick.”
They took off with an unknown amount of cash.
Police say the same suspects robbed the Wawa at 801 Cottman Ave. on Aug. 14 at 11:58 p.m.
If you recognize either of the suspects, please call police.
