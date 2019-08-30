



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s hard to believe the unofficial end to summer is here. The good news, if you have any outdoor plans locally, the weather should cooperate for the most part.

It’s looking like a seasonable start to the month September weekend across the Delaware Valley.

A cold front will move in and reinforce the dry air in place across the region. That means low humidity all weekend long, so with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and low levels of humidity, it will feel very comfortable outside.

Notice that we bring in a slight chance for an isolated storm Sunday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves across the region. Best chances will be for areas north and west of the city, so many areas will end up staying dry.

Most of Labor Day is looking dry, however, have a back-up plan just in case a storm develops in your neighborhood.

Hurricane Dorian is now a major hurricane and could potentially strengthen even more before getting close to and making landfall along Florida’s East Coast early next week. Keep in mind – there is a chance Dorian doesn’t make landfall along the coast of Florida. Some computer models have it getting very close to Florida, but staying just offshore

Here’s the latest track from the National Hurricane Center:

The computer models continue trending toward a slower solution, which means Dorian could bring damaging winds, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rain to parts of Florida for several days.

If we see any moisture from Dorian, it wouldn’t be until late next week.