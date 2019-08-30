By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the season opener looming, the Philadelphia Eagles announced their first set of roster moves on Friday. The team made 25 moves, which brings their current roster to 65 players, they will need to make 12 more moves to bring the roster down to 53 before Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

The Eagles placed TE Richard Rodgers on Injured Reserve and waived/injured DT Aziz Shittu.

Players Released:

DE Kasim Edebali

DE Eli Harold

LB Hayes Pullard

CB Orlando Scandrick

TE Will Tye

Players Waved:

WR Carlton Agudosi

S Trae Elston

C Anthony Fabiano

S Deiondre’ Hall

CB Ajene Harris

CB Josh Hawkins

QB Cody Kessler

T Riley Mayfield

CB Jeremiah McKinnon

WR Marken Michel

RB Donnel Pumphrey

G Keegan Render

CB Sojourn Shelton

LB Alex Singleton

WR DeAndre Thompkins

S Jason Thompson

DT Kevin Wilkins

LB Chris Worley

The Eagles kick off their 2019 season Sept. 8 against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.

