PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the season opener looming, the Philadelphia Eagles announced their first set of roster moves on Friday. The team made 25 moves, which brings their current roster to 65 players, they will need to make 12 more moves to bring the roster down to 53 before Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
The Eagles placed TE Richard Rodgers on Injured Reserve and waived/injured DT Aziz Shittu.
Players Released:
DE Kasim Edebali
DE Eli Harold
LB Hayes Pullard
CB Orlando Scandrick
TE Will Tye
Players Waved:
WR Carlton Agudosi
S Trae Elston
C Anthony Fabiano
S Deiondre’ Hall
CB Ajene Harris
CB Josh Hawkins
QB Cody Kessler
T Riley Mayfield
CB Jeremiah McKinnon
WR Marken Michel
RB Donnel Pumphrey
G Keegan Render
CB Sojourn Shelton
LB Alex Singleton
WR DeAndre Thompkins
S Jason Thompson
DT Kevin Wilkins
LB Chris Worley
The Eagles kick off their 2019 season Sept. 8 against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.
