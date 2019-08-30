Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials gave an update regarding the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery fire on Friday. Flames erupted at the facility on June 21.
The city’s fire department has maintained a presence at the site since then.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel explained how many organizations are teaming up as an investigation continues.
“So we are keeping the incident open, it’s still active, we have 24/7, 365 presence on the scene,” Thiel said. “That reduces the risk to the community, however it doesn’t eliminate it.”
Hundreds of union workers have been laid off as the refinery moves towards a permanent shutdown.
