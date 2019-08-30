  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. Officers rushed to 23rd and Huntingdon Streets around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

They found a 24-year-old man shot several times, including once in the chest.

Man In Critical Condition After Shot Multiple Times In North Philadelphia

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Comments