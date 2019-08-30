Man In Critical Condition After Shot Multiple Times In North Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. Officers rushed to 23rd and Huntingdon Streets around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. Officers rushed to 23rd and Huntingdon Streets around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
They found a 24-year-old man shot several times, including once in the chest.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center.
So far, no arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.