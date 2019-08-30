  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Finding love comes at a cost and people seem to be ready to open up their wallets. Like most things, the cost varies from state to state.

24/7 Wall St. broke it down using the national average of two restaurant meals, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets.

New Jersey is the 7th highest, costing $104.62, Pennsylvania is tied for the 14th highest, costing about $101.96. and Delaware is the 18th highest, costing an average of $101.44.

The most expensive state is New York at almost $300 and the cheapest state for a date is South Dakota at $38.

Click here to view the complete list.

