PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Finding love comes at a cost and people seem to be ready to open up their wallets. Like most things, the cost varies from state to state.
24/7 Wall St. broke it down using the national average of two restaurant meals, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets.
New Jersey is the 7th highest, costing $104.62, Pennsylvania is tied for the 14th highest, costing about $101.96. and Delaware is the 18th highest, costing an average of $101.44.
The most expensive state is New York at almost $300 and the cheapest state for a date is South Dakota at $38.
