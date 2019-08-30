STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) – The American Legion, the nation’s largest wartime veteran’s service organization, is celebrating 100 years. American Legion Post 331 in Stone Harbor resides in a special building, the oldest in the town.

It can be hard to put a price on history, but the owners of Stone Harbor’s oldest building know exactly how much the property costs.

“In 1948, we were able to buy it for a dollar,” the owner said told CBS3.

Members of American Legion Post 331 make their home in the former Tatham Life Saving Station.

It was built in 1895 for the United States Life Saving Service, the predecessor to the United States Coast Guard.

Murals throughout the old station show exactly how Surfmen and later the Coast Guard did their jobs.

For the last 70 years, the legion has used their hall to serve the community.

