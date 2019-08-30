Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the arm while playing outside in the Kinsessing section of Philadelphia, according to police. Officials say gunfire erupted along the 5300 block of Upland Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The boy was struck once in the left arm and was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is in stable condition.
So far no arrests have been made.
An investigation is on going.
