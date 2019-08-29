Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As police updated the media on a shooting and standoff in North Philadelphia, gunfire rang out several blocks away.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As police updated the media on a shooting and standoff in North Philadelphia, gunfire rang out several blocks away.
“That’s gunshots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said as apparent shots were heard.
Police located a car with bullet holes in it on the 2800 block of Warnock Street.
The vehicle’s owner says she knows who opened fire on the car and that it was done to scare her.
No arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.