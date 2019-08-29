  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As police updated the media on a shooting and standoff in North Philadelphia, gunfire rang out several blocks away.

“That’s gunshots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said as apparent shots were heard.

Police located a car with bullet holes in it on the 2800 block of Warnock Street.

Vehicle Struck By Gunfire In Separate Incident Near Standoff Scene In North Philly

The vehicle’s owner says she knows who opened fire on the car and that it was done to scare her.

No arrests have been made.

