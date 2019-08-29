By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The USWNT is in town and Delran, New Jersey, native Carli Lloyd put on a show for the home crowd in the 4-0 win over Portugal. Lloyd scored in the second half to give the U.S. a three-goal lead, but it was her celebration that caught Philadelphia’s attention.

After scoring, Lloyd flapped her wings like an Eagle in front of the record-setting Lincoln Financial Field crowd. The team is in town for a friendly vs. Portugal as part of their World Cup victory tour.

Lloyd is a South Jersey native and grew up an Eagles fan. The two-time gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion turned heads when she drilled a 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice last week and has since toyed with the idea of playing in the NFL.

“It’s good news. I think it started the conversation. At first I was kind of laughing about it. But after speaking with my husband and close family and friends at home, I think anything’s possible. I think I would be foolish to maybe not entertain the idea of potentially doing it,” Lloyd said.

A future in the NFL might be in the cards, but the 37-year-old is still pretty good at the whole soccer thing.

