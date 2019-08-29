  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Labor Day Travel, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. And you’re going to have plenty of company if you’re planning to travel this Labor Day.

According to TripAdvisor, 61% of people who are traveling will be hitting the road, while 27% will be flying.

Jersey Devil Coaster: Six Flags Great Adventure To Debut World’s Tallest, Fastest And Longest Single Rail Coaster

New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles and Orlando are the top destinations.

For the Delaware Valley, many will be flocking to their favorite Jersey Shore spots to soak up the end of summer rays.

Among the top trips this year are beach getaways, a trip to the city and an escape to the lake.

TripAdvisor says Aug. 29, and Sept. 3 will be the busiest days to travel.

Comments