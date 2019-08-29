PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. And you’re going to have plenty of company if you’re planning to travel this Labor Day.
According to TripAdvisor, 61% of people who are traveling will be hitting the road, while 27% will be flying.

New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles and Orlando are the top destinations.
For the Delaware Valley, many will be flocking to their favorite Jersey Shore spots to soak up the end of summer rays.
Among the top trips this year are beach getaways, a trip to the city and an escape to the lake.
TripAdvisor says Aug. 29, and Sept. 3 will be the busiest days to travel.
