STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — About a block from the beach and towering way below the sign for Stone Harbor is a red arrow directing you into an unassuming beach shack that’s shaking up mouthwatering cocktails and scratch-made New England-style seafood with a South American twist. It’s Quahog’s Seafood Shack and Bar.

Take a look around and there’s no question you’ll see diners happy as clams.

No strangers to the beaches, husband and wife owners Lucas Manteca and Deanna Ebner spent some of their time surfing parts of the world. But eventually they rode a wave back to Stone Harbor — Ebner’s hometown — and opened their first restaurant.

But it wasn’t exactly the big wave they were looking for!

“It was 15 seats so we were not doing more than 50 covers a day — we couldn’t. So we decided to open this,” Manteca said.

With it’s kitchy charm and unique flavors from Manteca’s Argentinean roots, this shack has been a big swimming success for 12 years.

“It’s a long time. It’s almost to the point that you can see generations growing up,” Manteca said. “We love this town.”

