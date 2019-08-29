Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager who may be in danger. Fourteen-year-old Amiyah Freeman was last seen by her family on Saturday.
Police say one of her family members received a private Instagram message from the teen’s account, which she said she was being held against her will. The message also included a photo of a license plate.
Investigators tracked down the owner of the car involved, who says he did give the teenager a ride. They searched the man’s home but came up empty.
Police say they are hoping the public can provide more information so they can bring Freeman home safely.
