



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They’ve been hailed as heroes and on Thursday night, the officers who were caught in the crossfire while responding to the Nicetown-Tioga standoff were honored by loved ones and fellow officers.

The Philadelphia police officers who were injured in the line of duty just over two weeks ago have been honored by the Eagles and the Phillies but Thursday was a moment to reflect among friends and family.

“I had surgery yesterday. I had the bullet removed, I feel great right now,” Officer Michael Guinter said.

“The crowds of people really change perspective. It really makes you happy to do what you do,” Officer Justin Matthews said.

Matthews suffered a graze wound to his leg and Guinter was shot in both arms on Aug. 14. That’s the evening when investigators say suspect Maurice Hill shot six police officers before barricading himself inside of a home in Nicetown-Tioga.

Two officers were also trapped inside the home on a different level.

The almost eight-hour standoff ended with no further injuries and all of the injured officers were able to return home.

“It was something that the nation got to see, but that we have gotten glimpses of our whole career,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Coulter spoke at the event honoring officers injured in the shootout held at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 Thursday night.

It’s been a difficult two weeks for the department. Less than a week after the standoff, former Police Commissioner Richard Ross abruptly resigned after being named in a gender and racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city.

“This is just an event to come together for our officers, for our community to show support for the officers, give them a boost of morale, which we definitely need. It’s definitely lacking down on Arch Street,” FOP President John McNesby said.

Morale at the event was high, with optimism abundant.

“We’re just recovering and we’re glad that everyone is here for us and I can’t wait to get back out there,” Officer Shaun Parker said.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro also spoke at the event, commending the officers and all of the brothers and sisters in blue.

The injured officers will be honored once again on Saturday by the Philadelphia Union.