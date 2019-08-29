  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
NEW HAMPSHIRE (CBS) – A common parental phrase is at the center of a license plate battle in New Hampshire. The plate reads, “PB4WEGO.”

The owner of the vanity plate, who’s a mom, says she’s had it for the past 15 years, but the DMV recently sent her a letter, asking her to surrender it because it was against state codes.

After the plate battle made news headlines, state officials are reportedly allowing her to keep her license plate.

