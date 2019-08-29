Comments
NEW HAMPSHIRE (CBS) – A common parental phrase is at the center of a license plate battle in New Hampshire. The plate reads, “PB4WEGO.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE (CBS) – A common parental phrase is at the center of a license plate battle in New Hampshire. The plate reads, “PB4WEGO.”
The owner of the vanity plate, who’s a mom, says she’s had it for the past 15 years, but the DMV recently sent her a letter, asking her to surrender it because it was against state codes.
After the plate battle made news headlines, state officials are reportedly allowing her to keep her license plate.
You must log in to post a comment.