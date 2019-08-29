  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Jersey news

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey is honoring the team that competed in the Little League World Series after capturing the state and Mid-Atlantic Championships. Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan will host the Elmora Troopers and their families Thursday at the State Police Museum in Ewing.

Elizabeth’s Elmora Youth League team is named in honor of Trooper Thomas Hanratty, who was struck and killed during a traffic stop in 1992. Hanratty played baseball for the league and players wear a patch with his badge number.

The boys of summer were knocked out of the double-elimination Little League World Series tournament last week when they were beaten by a team from Louisiana that went on to win the championship.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments