Comments
JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – A new roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Great Adventure, and it’s expected to shatter three world records! The park says the Jersey Devil Coaster will be the “tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster.”
JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – A new roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Great Adventure, and it’s expected to shatter three world records! The park says the Jersey Devil Coaster will be the “tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster.”
The ride will tower 13 stories, at speeds up to 58 mph and take riders soaring over 3,000 feet of track.
Key features of the Jersey Devil Coaster include:
- Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track
- 3,000 feet of soaring, single-rail, I-beam track
- Tension-building ascent up a towering, 130-foot lift hill
- Flying at speeds up to 58 mph
- Three intense elements including a steep 87-degree first drop, raven dive and overbank cutback
- Two dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll.
The park says the ride was inspired by the Jersey Devil legend.
“Legend says the Jersey Devil has haunted the Pine Barrens for centuries, soaring stealthily through the woods in the dark of night before attacking its prey,” Six Flags says. “Modern-day folklore even places this beast near the theme park’s Great Lake, with its menacing, curled horns manifesting under a full moon.”
The ride will be located along the lakefront near Safari Kids and Congo Rapids.
The Jersey Devil Coaster will debut in the summer of 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.