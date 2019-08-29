PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty fans everywhere are rejoicing after Flyers charities announced the first annual Gritty-themed 5K on Thursday. The race will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 and fans are encouraged to sport their best orange and black — possibly even furry — attire as they run from Wells Fargo Center through the Navy Yard before finishing at Xfinity Live.
The social media icon Gritty took quickly made sure his fans heard the news.
ATTN Gritizens: pic.twitter.com/4C2QGGq4qL
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 29, 2019
“I will obviously win. I’ll do whatever it takes. I’ll spin signs around so people run the wrong way. You don’t follow the rules when it’s your event. You just soak in the glory when crossing through those flaming gates of victory,” Gritty said.
The race comes just days after the Flyers’ home opener and will feature Gritty-inspired rest and water stops.
The route will be decorated will some of Gritty’s favorite things as he leads the charge through the streets of South Philadelphia.
For more information about the event, click here.
