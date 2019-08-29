PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The state of Florida has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian gains strength and could reach a category 4 when it makes landfall. This has caused many people from the south to escape Dorian’s path and head to places like Philadelphia.
Flight operations at the Philadelphia International Airport appear to be running smoothly to and from the affected the regions, with the majority of the arrivals to Philadelphia on time.
‘I Left All My Family Down There’: Travelers From Puerto Rico Land In Philadelphia To Escape Hurricane Dorian
According to the Eyewitness News Weather Team, Dorian is expected to hit the United States as a category 4 hurricane. Its path stretches from anywhere from Key West, Florida all the way up to Savannah, Georgia.
Zoe Myers-Bochner, flew in from Florida to move into college, she and her family made sure they took extra precautions before they left because of past experiences with hurricanes.
“Oh no it’s terrifying, but one of the last times that a category 3 hurricane headed towards our house, it ripped off half of our roof,” Myers-Bochner said.
Flights to and from the impacted areas appear to be on time. But, as always check with your carrier before heading to the airport.
