Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All eastbound lanes on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey from Philadelphia have been closed. Crews are working on cleaning up debris from a spill that occurred on Thursday.
Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area as the clean-up continues.
Some alternative bridges to drive into New Jersey are the Walt Whitman Bridge, the Betsy Ross Bridge and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge.
It’s unclear how long the Ben Franklin Bridge’s eastbound lanes will be closed.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.