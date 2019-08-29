  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Ben Franklin Bridge, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All eastbound lanes on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey from Philadelphia have been closed. Crews are working on cleaning up debris from a spill that occurred on Thursday.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area as the clean-up continues.

(Credit: CBS3)

Some alternative bridges to drive into New Jersey are the Walt Whitman Bridge, the Betsy Ross Bridge and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge.

It’s unclear how long the Ben Franklin Bridge’s eastbound lanes will be closed.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

Comments