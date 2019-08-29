PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report from AAA shows the number of deaths from red light running crashes is on the rise. Research from AAA shows the number of deaths resulting from running red lights is at a 10-year high.
AAA analyzed all red light crashes from 2017 — the most recent data available — and found that 939 people were killed nationwide. It’s a 28% increase from just five years earlier.
“Sometimes they do it on accident, other times they purposely try to get through that red light,” Doug Shupe with AAA, said. “The problem is drivers are distracted, they’re impatient and they’re wreckless and they’re making the decision to run a red light instead of safely stopping.
More than two people are killed every day in red light running crashes, according to AAA’s research, and that includes not only drivers and passengers but pedestrians as well.
AAA wants to see more cameras put in that photograph violators and send a ticket to drivers who run a red light.
AAA found that while 85% of drivers view red light running as dangerous, nearly one in three say they ran a red light within the past month, even though they knew they could have safely stopped.
You must log in to post a comment.