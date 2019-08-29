Comments
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A Hamilton Township woman was carjacked while sleeping in her car, police say. The 80-year-old woman had fallen asleep in her vehicle while parked in a driveway on Fairlawn Avenue, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say she woke up shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday lying in the driveway and her car was missing. She also had an abrasion and bruise on her face.
The woman told police she has no recollection of what had happened or who took her vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
