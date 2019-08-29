PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying two armed suspects captured on surveillance video robbing a grocery store just as two employees were opening. On Wednesday, just before 7 a.m., cameras across from Rodriguez Grocery, located on the 800 block of West Cumberland Street, show the two suspects entering the store.
Once inside the store’s surveillance cameras capture the masked suspects walking an employee at gunpoint to the front of the store to open the register.
The suspects took an unknown amount of money from the register and also took a cell phone from one of the employees before fleeing the store.
They were last seen heading North on 9th Street then heading west on Cadwallader Street.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact police at 215-686-3243.
