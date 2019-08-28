Truck Spray Painted 'Do Not Park Here,' Set On Fire In Kensington, Owner Says

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was an upsetting scene for a man in Kensington after finding out his truck was spray painted and set on fire. Heinz Lehmann tells Eyewitness News police were patrolling the area of East Gordon Street near Collins Street when they noticed an unusual glow.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was an upsetting scene for a man in Kensington after finding out his truck was spray painted and set on fire. Heinz Lehmann tells Eyewitness News police were patrolling the area of East Gordon Street near Collins Street when they noticed an unusual glow.
Turns out that glow was his truck on fire.
Lehmann also found graffiti on the side of the truck that read, “Do not park here,” though he says he’s parked in that spot for years.
“It looks like it was done by somebody on purpose,” Lehmann said. “There is a lot of stress now. There is less parking in neighborhoods with new construction and more vehicles so I think these are the kind of things that are going to be happening.”
Lehmann says it’s hard to tell the extent of the damage done to the truck.
The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.