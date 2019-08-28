  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s something that might cause some controversy in the office. A new survey says nearly half of Americans lie to their bosses about having Wi-Fi on vacation.

According to Allianz Global Assistance Travel Insurance, 49% of working Americans said they used the tactic to stay out of contact with the office.

4-Year-Old Boy Who Had Piggy Bank Stolen While Saving Up For Trip To Dave And Buster’s Treated To Big Surprise

The likelihood of using this excuse differs among groups. Fifty-nine percent of millennials are likely to use this excuse, followed by 49% of Gen X’ers, and 32% of baby boomers.

While men and women are equally honest, with no difference between the sexes, those earning more than $50,000 a year are significantly more likely to use the excuse versus those earning less than $50,000.

The survey also says that nearly 65% of people get interrupted on their vacations because they use their personal smartphones for work-related activities.

Comments