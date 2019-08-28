PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s something that might cause some controversy in the office. A new survey says nearly half of Americans lie to their bosses about having Wi-Fi on vacation.
According to Allianz Global Assistance Travel Insurance, 49% of working Americans said they used the tactic to stay out of contact with the office.
The likelihood of using this excuse differs among groups. Fifty-nine percent of millennials are likely to use this excuse, followed by 49% of Gen X’ers, and 32% of baby boomers.
While men and women are equally honest, with no difference between the sexes, those earning more than $50,000 a year are significantly more likely to use the excuse versus those earning less than $50,000.
The survey also says that nearly 65% of people get interrupted on their vacations because they use their personal smartphones for work-related activities.
