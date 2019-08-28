PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you didn’t jump on the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, you’re too late. Popeyes says they officially sold out of the popular chicken sandwich at least for now.
“Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” Popeyes posted on social media Tuesday.
Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr
— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019
The company released a statement on Tuesday saying the “extraordinary demand” for the sandwich led the company to be sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on Aug. 12.
But don’t worry, the chicken sandwiches aren’t gone forever. Popeyes says they plan to bring them back “as soon as possible.”
In the midst of all of the chicken hysteria, Popeyes developed an app to alert people when the popular sandwiches are in stock nearby.
If you want a heads up when they will be back, download the Popeyes app and sign up for push notifications.
