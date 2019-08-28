Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County believe a series of smash-and-grabs from vehicles in New Hope Borough and Solebury Township are related. Police released surveillance photos of a person of interest.
The thefts happened at various locations over the last week-and-a-half.
In each incident, the victims had their vehicle windows smashed and personal items stolen.
Police say the suspect used at least one stolen credit card to purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards at a New Jersey Walmart.
