By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Local TV


BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County believe a series of smash-and-grabs from vehicles in New Hope Borough and Solebury Township are related. Police released surveillance photos of a person of interest.

The thefts happened at various locations over the last week-and-a-half.

In each incident, the victims had their vehicle windows smashed and personal items stolen.

Police say the suspect used at least one stolen credit card to purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards at a New Jersey Walmart.

