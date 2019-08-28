PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of Philadelphia’s biggest attractions will be raising its prices on Oct. 1. The Philadelphia Museum of Art announced on Wednesday that its general admission, which offers a two-day pass to all facilities, will increase from $20 to $25.
Admission for seniors will go from $18 to $23. The museum, however, is now expanding its free admission to children and youths up to the age of 18.
The museum’s popular pay-what-you-wish policy for Wednesday evenings and the first Sunday of each month will remain the same.
“The museum has not increased its general admissions fee or changed its pricing structure since 2012,” Philadelphia Art Museum CEO Timothy Rub said. “And just as these new adjustments place us more in line with general prices charged by other cultural institutions in the city and region, the changes we are making in our admissions policy are designed to meet people where they are so that they can continue to enjoy visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art.”
New General Admissions Pricing
- Adults: $25 (formerly $20)
- Seniors: $23 (formerly $18)
- Students: $14 (unchanged)
- Youths ages 13-18: free (formerly $14)
- Children 12 and under: free (unchanged)
- Rodin Museum: Pay-What-You-Wish (suggested admission: $12, formerly $10)
- ACCESS/EBT card holders and family members admitted free (formerly $2, cardholder)
- Wednesday Evening: PWYW (unchanged)
- First Sundays: PWYW (unchanged)
To read the full press release announcing the admission changes, click here.
