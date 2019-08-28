MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation to increase penalties for repeat drunk drivers. “Deana’s Law” is named after Deana Eckman.
The Delaware County woman was killed earlier this year by a man on his sixth DUI.
Eckman’s husband and parents joined lawmakers in Media on Wednesday to introduce the legislation.
“She did the heart walk and she did breast cancer walks and she always, always wanted people to be safe, so this is why we’re here, to help in her name so her name is not in vain,” said Roseann DeRosa, Eckman’s mother.
Under the legislation, repeat DUI offenders would be required to wear an ankle bracelet that can tell if there’s alcohol in the system.
It also calls for the vehicle driven by a repeat offender to be impounded.
