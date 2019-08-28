WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two missing kittens who were dumped inside a box along with three others at a park in Wilmington have been found safe. The Faithful Friends Animal Society says the two cats are healthy and awaiting their forever home at the shelter.
On Aug. 18, a woman called the shelter to report witnessing someone drive into the park’s parking lot, set down a box and then drive away. The woman, along with her two sons, approached the box as two cats jumped out and ran away.
The woman grabbed three other cats left in the box and called Faithful Friends. She and a friend agreed to temporarily care for the cats.
According to the shelter, a volunteer went to the park to find the missing cats. Upon arriving, she found one cat by a chain-linked fence and then the other later in the playground while it was hiding near a stone wall.
Both cats were secured by the volunteer and brought to Faithful Friends.
Faithful Friends named the kittens Juniper and Elm. Their medical checks came back healthy.
If you’re interested in adopting one of the cats, head to Faithful Friends, located at 12 Germay Drive in Wilmington.
