PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Mantua section. It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 3900 block of Reno Street.
Police say officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man shot in the back of the head. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the shooting may be drug-related.
“It may be narcotics-related because the 16th district officers are familiar with this 21-year-old victim and he has been arrested in the past for street sales of narcotics,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police say the gunman may be in his late teens.
They are checking surveillance video from the area to gather more clues.
