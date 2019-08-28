PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health care professionals are protesting as the total closure of Hahnemann University Hospital quickly approaches. Members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals held a press conference on Wednesday outside of Jefferson University Hospital in Center City.
The group says Jefferson must back down on its attempt to purchase Hahnemann’s resident training program.
Speakers say Jefferson is standing in the way of other buyers who have expressed interest in buying Hahnemann.
“I don’t know why they’re allowing a historical institution that serves a vulnerable population — sees 50,000-plus emergency rooms each year, employs more than 3,000 people, why they’re doing that,” PASNAP political organizer Samir Sonti said. “There’s a lot of money to be made from stripping Hahnemann of one of its most valuable assets — the residency program — as well as closing down a competitor right down the street.”
Jefferson responded to the rally, saying, “[We are] proud of our efforts to keep resident physicians in Philadelphia so we can serve the underserved and provide for the future physician workforce needs of our region.”
