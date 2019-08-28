



COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A little boy is getting some big encouragement from a world-famous wrestler. Kind words and two action figures are helping a Coatesville family squash bullying.

For 6-year-old James Barnard, his action figures are everything, which is why a special message from one of the wrestlers meant the world to him.

Playing in the ring is a normal routine for James. His two favorite action figures are wrestlers Goldberg and Steve Austin.

It’s a fun time at home, but his parents say it’s been challenging for the first grader at school.

“There were a couple kids in particular that were constantly egging him on and trying to get reactions out of him — older kids,” James’ mother, Courtney Barnard, said.

‘Always Wanted To Be Just Like Her’: From Delran To Possibly NFL, Carli Lloyd Providing Motivation Throughout Hometown

So James and his dad, Adam Barnard, came up with a plan.

“My brother Matt gave him these action figures and I said ‘why don’t you take them to school?’ and he got really excited and real lit up about it and he said ‘Daddy, take my picture’ and I said OK, and he says ‘can you send this to Goldberg?'” Adam said.

So he did in a tweet. And to their surprise, the famous wrestler responded, saying “we got ur back.”

We got ur back 🤙 https://t.co/O3GVKxbDFC — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 26, 2019

“Thanks for getting my back and thanks for keeping me safe,” was James’ message for Goldberg.

Delaying School Start Times Not Only Improves Health, But Also Reduces Crime, Study Finds

Those were touching words for James’ father to hear, because he too was bullied as a kid.

“I just never wanted my kids to have to worry about bullying and going through the same things I did when I was a kid,” Adam said.

And because of Goldberg, James won’t have to. Now everyday, he packs his courage to conquer the world.

Since Goldberg gave James that message, the first grader now listens to Goldberg’s theme song every morning before school.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.