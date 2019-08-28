



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people in Maryland have developed severe lung illnesses in the last two months after using e-cigarettes and vaping, health officials there have confirmed. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nearly 200 cases around the country, including in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

These lung illnesses are mainly harming young adults and there have been some concerns this is related to the riskier practice of vaping marijuana oil rather than nicotine, but that’s still being investigated.

Researchers Developing Program For Diagnosing Cancer In Just Three Hours

E-cigs are mainly promoted to help adults switch from regular cigarettes.

“Vaping is promoted as a safe alternative when in actuality it’s not,” Alexander Mitchell said.

Mitchell used to vape daily. He developed acute respiratory syndrome last month and ended up on life support.

“I’m at 25% diminished lung capacity now,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s crazy how fast it escalated.”

Eating High-Fat Diet While Pregnant Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease In Children, Temple Researchers Say

The CDC says it’s looking into 193 potential cases of severe lung disease linked to the use of e-cigarettes in at least 22 states.

“Some as benign as coughing, shortness of breath, but other more serious with lung collapse, respiratory failure, a need for mechanical ventilation and some of those severe things,” said Dr. Jacob Kaslow, of Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

A new study in JAMA says a growing number of middle school and high school students — about one-third — are exposed to second-hand e-cigarette aerosols from being around people who vape.

“Worrisome for the category, worrisome for us,” said JUUL Labs CEO Kevin Burns.

In his first broadcast interview, the head of the most popular e-cigarette company said on “CBS This Morning” that the company is in contact with the CDC.

“If there was any indication that there was an adverse health condition related to our product, I think we’d take very swift action associated with it,” Burns explained.

‘I Don’t Want To Die’: American Cancer Society Pushing ‘Cancer-Preventing’ HPV Vaccinations With School Starting

Investigators have not identified any specific product or compound that is linked to all cases. So far, it appears an infectious disease is not the principal cause of the illness.