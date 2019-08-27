



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Make sure you enjoy the last days of summer because a cold, bitter winter is reportedly on its way. The Farmers’ Almanac claims winter will be like a “polar coaster” with temperatures rising up and down, much like a roller coaster.

The Northeast region, from Washington, D.C. to Boston, is predicted to experience colder-than-usual temperatures with increased precipitation this winter. The Almanac warns these abnormal temperatures could lead to more snow and wintry mixes of rain and sleet – greatly impacting the coast.

“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” editor Peter Geiger said.

The brunt of the bitter cold winter conditions are forecast to affect regions east of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, all the way to the Appalachian Mountains.

The coldest temperatures are predicted to arrive the last week of January through the beginning of February.

The most frigid temperatures are expected to consume a portion of the country from the northern Plains to the Great Lakes.

The Farmers’ Almanac says a notable storm could potentially strike the Great Plains during the third week of January, resulting in frigid temperatures and the “coldest Artic air” rolling across the rest of the country through the beginning of February.

The “long-range outlook” of the almanac also predicts a slow start to the spring.

Winter is expected to linger across the Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and New England.

“Occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions will hang on for a ride that you may not be able to get off until April,” the report says.

The Farmers’ Almanac offers a 16-month weather forecast for the United States and Canada.